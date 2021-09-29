Couple held on cheating charge

Kochi

29 September 2021 20:56 IST

The Maradu police on Wednesday arrested a couple on the charge of cheating a businessman by promising to secure agreement for trading sugar between Brazil and Ghana.

The arrested were identified as Mrunal Divedya, 35, of Surat in Gujarat, and wife Kajal Mrunal Divedya, 26. They were nabbed from Surat. The accused allegedly cheated a Thripunithura-based businessman engaged in import-export trade, by promising to secure him a trade agreement for dealing in sugar.

Subsequently, the businessman was approached by a Surat-based firm named Kajal Agro Foods, which claimed an advance of ₹1 crore after detaching him what was claimed to be the bill of landing documents for the said trade. The businessman duly complied and sent the money to the account of the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he was told that the order had been dispatched by ship and given relevant documents. As he grew suspicious, the businessman checked the veracity of the documents, including that of the bill of landing, shipping and other documents and found them to be forged. Following his petition, the Maradu police registered a case and launched a probe on September 9.

The police traced them back to Surat based on their mobile phone call records.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded.