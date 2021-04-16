Couple held on charge of swindling money

They allegedly robbed two girls, taking advantage of their aspiration to act in films

The Palarivattom police on Thursday arrested a couple who were allegedly into robbing young girls, taking advantage of their aspiration to act in movies.

The arrested are Athira Prasad aka Ammu, 27, of Udumbanchola and Gokul M.S. aka Unnikannan, 26, of Chembu in Kottayam. They were living at a rented house at Eroor. Another accused, a taxi driver who goes by the name Ambady, is absconding.

According to the police, the accused allegedly abducted and robbed two young girls in two separate incidents in a space of a few hours on the eve of Vishu. In the first incident, a girl was allegedly duped into coming to a spot near the Kaloor metro station following which the couple forced her into their car and then robbed her of the gold chain weighing 1.50 sovereigns worth ₹40,000 and ₹20,000 by threatening her to attack her with pepper spray. Later, she was dropped at an isolated place near Palarivattom.

In another incident shortly afterwards, the same couple robbed another girl of ₹20,000 in a similar manner at the Vyttila hub before abandoning her as well.

A team led by Palarivattom Inspector N. Gireesh, Sub Inspectors Sabu K.B., Suresh, and Anilkumar and civil police officers Mahin, Siji Vijayan, and Beevathu made the arrest.