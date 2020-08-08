Couple from Odisha found dead

KOCHI

A young woman and her husband from Odisha, both employed in a plywood factory, were found dead at a rented house at Odakkali near Perumbavoor on Saturday morning.

Preliminary probe suggested that Vishnukara Pradhaan, 26, had killed himself by hanging after hacking his wife Silaaka Pradhaan, 23, to death. The incident is said to have occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Neighbours, many of whom migrant workers, found the couple dead around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Based on their statements, the police said the couple used to frequently quarrel and fight.

The doors of the house were found closed, and there was no sign of forced entry. The Kuruppampady police have registered separate cases for murder and unnatural death.

A post-mortem will be held on Sunday after getting the COVID-19 test results of the couple. The woman’s brother is a labourer at Arakkapady.