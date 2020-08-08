Couple from Odisha found dead

A young woman and her husband from Odisha, both employed in a plywood factory, were found dead at a rented house at Odakkali near Perumbavoor on Saturday morning.
Preliminary probe suggested that Vishnukara Pradhaan, 26, had killed himself by hanging after hacking his wife Silaaka Pradhaan, 23, to death. The incident is said to have occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Neighbours, many of whom migrant workers, found the couple dead around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Based on their statements, the police said the couple used to frequently quarrel and fight.
The doors of the house were found closed, and there was no sign of forced entry. The Kuruppampady police have registered separate cases for murder and unnatural death.
A post-mortem will be held on Sunday after getting the COVID-19 test results of the couple. The woman’s brother is a labourer at Arakkapady.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath