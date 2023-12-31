Couple found dead in house at Piravom

December 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A middle-aged woman was reportedly hacked to death by her husband, who then went on to take his life, in their house at Piravom, located off Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

Their two daughters aged 21 and 18 years — who too were allegedly hacked by the man following which an attempt was made to pour kerosene on them — managed to escape by locking themselves inside a room on the first floor of the house. The woman who was reportedly killed was identified as Smitha, 47, and her husband Baby, 58, was found hanging in the bedroom. Neighbours were informed of the incident by the daughters who have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Baby is said to have scribbled a New Year wish and that he did not get justice, on a wall of the house. The police suspect that family issues led to the incident. A probe is on to ascertain whether Baby was facing any mental health issues. He reportedly returned after being employed in the United States, while his daughters are nursing students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suicides are preventable and help is a phone call away (Maitri at 0484-2540530).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT