GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple found dead in house at Piravom

December 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A middle-aged woman was reportedly hacked to death by her husband, who then went on to take his life, in their house at Piravom, located off Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

Their two daughters aged 21 and 18 years — who too were allegedly hacked by the man following which an attempt was made to pour kerosene on them — managed to escape by locking themselves inside a room on the first floor of the house. The woman who was reportedly killed was identified as Smitha, 47, and her husband Baby, 58, was found hanging in the bedroom. Neighbours were informed of the incident by the daughters who have been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi.

Baby is said to have scribbled a New Year wish and that he did not get justice, on a wall of the house. The police suspect that family issues led to the incident. A probe is on to ascertain whether Baby was facing any mental health issues. He reportedly returned after being employed in the United States, while his daughters are nursing students.

Suicides are preventable and help is a phone call away (Maitri at 0484-2540530).

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.