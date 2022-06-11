Couple arrested on charge of robbing Munambam petrol pump

The Munambam police on Saturday arrested a husband-wife duo in connection with a robbery at a petrol pump last Thursday.

The arrested are Josna Mathew, 22, and her husband Riyadh, 22, of Thrissur. The duo had allegedly gained entry into the office of the petrol pump at Munambam and stolen ₹1.35 lakh and a mobile phone. They were nabbed from a lodge at Athani.

The police also seized the car that the accused had used for the robbery.

Riyadh is an accused in around 20 theft cases in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. The police also suspect his involvement in similar petrol pump break-ins at Alangad, Thrissur, and Kunnamkulam.