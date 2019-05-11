Couple arrested on charge of duping job aspirants

The Puthenvelikkara police on Friday arrested a husband-wife duo on the charge of duping job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by offering lucrative offers in Europe.

The arrested are Savitha, 33, and Manoj, 42, of Thuruthipuram in Puthenvelikkara. The duo allegedly took anywhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh offering jobs in countries like Italy and Portugal.

By last count, they had duped around 10 aspirants in and around Puthenvelikkara. Many of them had raised money after pledging their homes.

“The couple mainly promised jobs in Italy and took aspirants up to Armenia on visiting visas. The unsuspecting victims were asked to stay in Armenia for a while before somehow making it to Italy. But none of the 10-odd people made it beyond Armenia and had to return at their own expense,” said V.S. Anilkumar, Sub Inspector, Puthenvelikkara.

The duo had been engaged in the alleged fraud under the cover of a firm by the name Global Connect registered in Armenia for over a year. Thereafter, they went absconding as they were exposed.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant Sections of the Emigration Act.

The accused were produced before the Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate.