Counting to be held in 28 centres in Ernakulam

A picture about who will come to power in the civic bodies in Ernakulam will be clear by around 12 noon on Wednesday as the counting of votes will begin at 28 centres across the district at 8 a.m.

All arrangements have been made for a smooth counting of votes, said District Collector S. Suhas after reviewing preparations at the counting centre at Union Christian College, Aluva, on Tuesday. “Police deployment will be in place at all centres where votes cast in sensitive booths will be counted. We have also posted additional staff of the Revenue Department in such centres,” he said.

Postal ballots will be counted first by returning officers responsible for grama, block and district panchayats. They need to ensure the safe custody of documents associated with special postal ballots. The counting of postal ballots for the district panchayat will be held at the District Collectorate. About 21,146 ballots were distributed under the jurisdiction of the district panchayat.

The progress of counting will be uploaded live on the Trend software of the State Election Commission. The counting of votes for three-tier panchayats will be held at the block-level distribution and receiving centres of electronic voting machines. There will be separate counting halls for grama panchayats coming under the block panchayat. Each returning officer in municipalities and the corporation will have a separate counting hall. Counting tables will be arranged by allocating one table for eight polling stations. The counting of votes in all the booths in a ward will be set up at one table.

The counting of votes will begin from the first ward and proceed further in that order. For three-tier panchayats, each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants, while there will be one counting supervisor and a counting assistant respectively for the corporation.