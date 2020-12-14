Counting of votes tomorrow

Process to take place at 28 centres in district

The counting of votes to the Kochi Corporation will held at the Centenary Hall of the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College. The counting will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

There will be 28 centres in the district where the counting of votes for all the local bodies will be held. The counting will be held by following the COVID-19 protocol. Social distancing norms will have to be followed at the counting centres, according to an official communication.

The counting officers will have to wear gloves, masks and face shields. The candidates and counting agents, who reach the counting hall, will have to wear masks and use hand sanitisers, it said.

The counting centres will be sanitised on Tuesday and crowding of people will not be permitted at the counting centres and its vicinity, the communication said.

Some of the counting centres in the district are: Thripunithura municipality - Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura; Muvattupuzha Municipality - Municipal office; Kothamangalam Municipality - Town UP School; Perumbavoor Municipality - Municipal library; Aluva Municipality - Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School; Kalamassery Municipality - Municipal Town Hall, Kalamassery; North Paravur Municipality - Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School; Angamaly Municipality- Municipal office; Eloor Municipality - Guardian Angel High School, Manjummal; Thrikkakara Municipality -Model Engineering College; Maradu Municipality - Gregorian Public School; Piravam Municpality - MKK High School; and Koothattukulam Municipality - Marygiri Public School.