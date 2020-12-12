Counting of votes to start at 8 a.m on December 16

Counting of votes in the civic body polls in Ernakulam will begin at 8 a.m. on December 16.
The district has 28 counting centres. The progress of counting will be uploaded live on ‘Trend’ software of the State Election Commission. Counting of votes for the three-tier panchayats will be held at block-level distribution and receiving centres of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
There will be separate counting halls for grama panchayats coming under the block panchayat. Each Returning Officer in municipalities and the corporation will have a separate counting hall. Counting tables will be arranged by allocating one table for eight polling stations. Counting of votes in all the booths of a ward will be set up on one table, according to an official release.
Postal votes will be counted initially. Counting will begin from the first ward and proceed further in that order. For three-tier panchayats, each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants, while there will be one counting supervisor and a counting assistant for the Kochi Corporation.
EVMs have been kept in strong rooms under strong police security. The memory module in the control unit of EVMs and other documents will be stored at the treasury. EVMs used in municipalities have also been kept in the treasury along with documents related to special postal ballot.
