Councillors protest against water shortage in Maradu

A group of Maradu municipal councillors laid siege to the office of the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Kochi on Wednesday in protest against what they called a severe shortage of drinking water in Maradu, Nettoor, and surrounding areas for more than a week now.

The protesters were led by municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil, says a press release. Vice-chairperson Rashmi Sanil and standing committee chairpersons Shobha Chandran and Binoy Joseph were among the protesters. Mr. Asanparambil said the KWA authorities discussed the issue with the protesting councillors and agreed to address it immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.