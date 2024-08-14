GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Councillors protest against water shortage in Maradu

Published - August 14, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Maradu municipal councillors laid siege to the office of the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Kochi on Wednesday in protest against what they called a severe shortage of drinking water in Maradu, Nettoor, and surrounding areas for more than a week now.

The protesters were led by municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil, says a press release. Vice-chairperson Rashmi Sanil and standing committee chairpersons Shobha Chandran and Binoy Joseph were among the protesters. Mr. Asanparambil said the KWA authorities discussed the issue with the protesting councillors and agreed to address it immediately.

