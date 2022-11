November 24, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Two councillors of the Kochi Corporation sat on the Thammanam-Pullepady road demanding steps for making the potholed road motorable. Sakkeer Thammanam and George Nannat staged the protest by holding placards on Thursday. The councillors complained that vehicular movement along the road had become difficult. They demanded immediate action by civic authorities for making the busy thorughway navigable.