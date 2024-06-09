ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor stages impromptu sit-in protest at Vyttila Mobility Hub over poor state of road; repair work begins

Published - June 09, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vyttila division councillor Sunitha Dixon stages a sit-in protest against the poor condition of roads passing through the mobility hub on Saturday.

Kochi Corporation councillor for Vyttila division Sunitha Dixon on Saturday afternoon staged an impromptu sit-in at Vytilla Mobility Hub in protest against the potholed state of the roads passing through the hub for the last close to a year.

The entry and exit of the hub including for buses has also been in a sorry state, turning traffic through the Thripunithura-Pettah Road a nightmare, especially during rains. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians passing through the hub are in danger of being bathed in muddy water splashed by heavy vehicles unless they remain alert.

According to Ms. Dixon, one such incident in which a well-dressed youngster on foot was drenched prompted the sit-in protest. “Funds were allocated under CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Limited) for repairing the road some ten months ago after the Mayor also took active interest in the matter. But there has been no progress since then. CSML and Vytilla hub authorities are equally at fault for not getting the work done on time,” she said.

Maintenance work being carried out on the Vyttila Mobility Hub road on Saturday evening.

Ms. Dixon also accused the hub authorities of turning two roads constructed for easing traffic into pay-and-park facilities. She warned of a hunger strike if the road wasn’t repaired within a week.

The authorites started the repair works on Saturday evening.

