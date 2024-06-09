Councillor stages impromptu sit-in protest at Vyttila Mobility Hub over poor state of road; repair work begins

Kochi Corporation councillor for Vyttila division Sunitha Dixon on Saturday afternoon staged an impromptu sit-in at Vytilla Mobility Hub in protest against the potholed state of the roads passing through the hub for the last close to a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entry and exit of the hub including for buses has also been in a sorry state, turning traffic through the Thripunithura-Pettah Road a nightmare, especially during rains. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians passing through the hub are in danger of being bathed in muddy water splashed by heavy vehicles unless they remain alert.

According to Ms. Dixon, one such incident in which a well-dressed youngster on foot was drenched prompted the sit-in protest. “Funds were allocated under CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Limited) for repairing the road some ten months ago after the Mayor also took active interest in the matter. But there has been no progress since then. CSML and Vytilla hub authorities are equally at fault for not getting the work done on time,” she said.

Ms. Dixon also accused the hub authorities of turning two roads constructed for easing traffic into pay-and-park facilities. She warned of a hunger strike if the road wasn’t repaired within a week.

The authorites started the repair works on Saturday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.