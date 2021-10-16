Kochi

Councillor of Kochi Corporation dead

Mini R. Menon, councillor of Kochi Corporation from Ernakulam South (Division 62), died here on Friday. She was 43 years and was fighting cancer for about six months.

She was Ernakulam constituency vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was a first-time councillor and member of the Corporation’s tax appeal committee.

Ms. Menon is survived by her husband Krishnakumar Varma and children Indulekha, student of S.H. College, Thevara, and Aditya Varma, who is a Class VIII student. The body is being kept at the councillor’s office on Warryam Road for the public to pay homage. Cremation will be held at Ravipuram crematorium at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

On behalf of the Kochi Corporation Council, Mayor M. Anilkumar expressed condolence on the passing of the councillor.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 1:37:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/councillor-of-kochi-corporation-dead/article37014521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY