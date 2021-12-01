Kochi

Councillor held for caste slur

A councillor of Thrikkakara municipality was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of assaulting and verbally accusing the Municipal Chairperson by invoking her caste.

The arrested person was identified as A. J. Dixon of Athani, Kakkanad. The incident occurred during the course of a meeting of councillors convened by Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan for deciding the agenda of council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting turned tense when the agenda for approving the bill for repairing the Chairperson's office door was taken up for discussion. A bunch of opposition councillors, including Dixon, Manoop, Simon, Ajuna Hasim, Rasia Nishad, and Jijo were up on their feet protesting. They abused the Chairperson invoking her caste and assaulted her, the police said.

The remaining councillors are in hiding, said the police.


