Councillor attacked for questioning waste dumping in Kochi

A Kochi Corporation councillor and the husband of another councillor were allegedly attacked in two separate incidents at Cheranalloor and within the South police station limits for questioning dumping of waste in public places.

At Cheranalloor, Akshay, 30, of Edayakunnam was arrested on a complaint by Kunnumpuram councillor Jagathambika. The councillor and her husband were reportedly on their way home when she came under attack. The accused was presented before the magistrate online before being released on interim bail, with a direction to be produced in court again on August 24.

The South police registered a case based on the complaint that Lonappan, husband of Kadavanthra councillor Suja Lonappan, was allegedly attacked on Thursday night.

An attempt was reportedly made to knock down the petitioner using a car when he was riding his motorcycle, leaving him injured.

Lonappan had earlier confronted those who tried to dump waste on Amala Bhavan Road at Kadavanthra. The complainant said the same individuals might have tried to endanger his life.