Council to verify firm’s credentials for running Brahmapuram waste plant

UDF reiterates demand for floating the tender once again; points out discrepancies in bid documents

The Kochi Corporation will seek legal opinion in 10 days on the technical qualification of the firm that has submitted its bid for running the municipal solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

This was decided at a special session of the Corporation Council held here on Monday.

The financial bid submitted by the firm will be considered by the local body if the technical bids are found in order, it was decided.

Incidentally, the UDF councillors had demanded that the bid should be floated once again as they were unsatisfied with the credentials of the firm. They had also pointed out several discrepancies in the bid documents.

The Brahmapuram plant had been run on an ad hoc basis by a private firm for the past eight years. Though the contract between the Kochi Corporation and the firm for operating the plant had expired way back in 2014, the local body was forced to extend the agreement as no other agency came forward for operating the plant.

Mayor M. Anilkumar led the council proceedings.

Antony Kureethara, UDF leader in the council, stuck to his earlier stand that the bid should be floated once again after rectifying the anomalies that had crept into the bid documents.

C. A. Shakkeer, CPI leader in the council, said that the firm had failed to meet the minimum qualifications specified in the bid documents, including the three-year experience in the sector. He also raised doubts about the validity of the experience certificates produced by the firm.

Priya Parsanth, Chairperson of the Tax Appeal Standing Committee, expressed concerns over the ownership structure of the company.

However, the secretary of the Kochi Corporation informed the council meeting that the firm had passed the muster to submit its bid for running the plant.

The council gave its in-principle nod for the draft bylaw “Plastic, Solid, Liquid and E-Waste handling Rules 2021”, which were drawn up by the local body. The suggestions made by the council members on the draft rules would be incorporated in the document before sending it to the State Government for approval, it was decided.