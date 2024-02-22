Council passes Thrikkakara Budget

February 22, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

Thrikkakara municipal Budget for 2024-25 was passed by the council with 24 to 18 votes, said chairperson Radhamani Pillai on February 21 (Wednesday). She said there is no controversy as portrayed by the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF). The Budget was put to vote after the Opposition councillors continued to claim that the Budget tabled by vice-chairman P. M. Yunus on February 12 was not passed by the Finance Standing Committee.

LDF councillors demanded that the municipal secretary table the Budget, which happened at the presentation meeting. However, the council members traded charges. The Opposition claimed that the Budget presented by Mr. Yunus was fake and the ruling councillors alleged the Budget tabled by the municipal secretary was fake.

M. K. Chandrababu, Opposition leader, continued to claim that the Budget tabled by the vice chairman was fake and the matter would be taken to a court of law and brougt to the notice of State authorities incharge of local body administration. But the chairperson said there were no two Budgets and the Budget presented by both Mr. Yunus and the municipal secretary is the same document. There is no scope for controversy though the LDF is insisting on having its say, she added.

The Budget presentation of February 12 was marked by disputes, between the ruling and Opposition councillors, on the formalities to be followed on presenting the annual Budget not passed by the finance standing committee. The Budget was then presented by the municipal secretary adhering to the rules.

The Budget for 2024-25 has presented a surplus of ₹8.50 crore and stresses social welfare and infrastructure development. The budget envisages revenue of ₹149.48 crore, including carryover funds from 2023-24 of ₹18.37 crore. Expected revenue is ₹131.10 crore.

Social welfare and infrastructure are focus areas with care for senior citizens, youth welfare, medical care for people, including free dialysis, a garden, and park found mention in the Budget papers.

The municipality has also set aside money for holding a survey of status of women in the municipal areas as part of efforts to empower them through various measures, including fresh employment generation.

