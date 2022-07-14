Kochi

Thrikkakara Municipality Council nod for ₹4-crore aid to set up KV at Thengode

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 14, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 21:24 IST

A council meeting of the Thrikkakara Municipality held on Thursday approved a financial assistance of ₹4 crore towards the setting up of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thengode. Nearly five of the nine acres owned by the civic body at Thengode will be allotted for the project.

Opposition councillors gave a dissent note while registering their protest against the alleged reclamation of wetland for the project. They also pointed out that the ₹4-crore support would not be adequate to make the initiative a reality.

A.A. Ibrahimkutty, vice chairman of the council, said the reclamation would be planned in such a way that the area identified as wetland is avoided. The council also has plans to set up a convention centre in the remaining land. “We will soon write to the government seeking its approval to proceed with the convention centre project,” he said.

The council approval has once again revived hopes of setting up the Kendriya Vidyalaya allotted to the State in 2019. Though the civic body had identified the land at Thengode for the project earlier, the government had refused to bear the expenses for the project. The ruling council later informed that it would support the project. District Collector Jafar Malik will submit the letter of approval from the council to the government.

The civic body had suggested that classes could begin on a temporary basis at the industrial park at Thengode till the construction of the new building was completed.

