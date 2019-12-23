Cost of plastic substitutes worries traders

The State Government decision to go ahead with the ban on single-use plastic products from January 1 has got hoteliers, bakers and trading community as a whole a little worried even as they reiterated their commitment to protecting the environment. What worries most of the traders is the dearth and cost of substitutes.

Veteran baker and president of All India Bankers’ Association P.M. Shankaran said that finding substitute for plastic carry bags will be a difficult proposition considering the cost involved.

Mohammed Sageer, veteran trader in the city, too is the opinion that the ban will have its impact on trading immediately. While he expressed the hope that there might be some relief period for the traders, the community as a whole is committed to curbing environmental pollution from proliferation of plastic.

Mr. Shankaran pointed out that single use plastic bags constituted only about one per cent of the waste generated. Traders are willing to help tackle the plastic menace but needed Government support. Substituting plastic will be a costly affair but the problem needed to be addressed. He also recalled that the community of bankers had launched their own initiatives in solving the problem.

While packaging materials constituted bulk of the waste generated in the urban areas, plastic carry bags continued to be abused for dumping all sorts of waste in public spaces, Mr. Shankaran added.

An eatery outlet owner in Kochi said that the at present the most convenient mode of packing was plastic bags and foils made of other materials. Finding viable and easy-to-use substitutes will go a long way in solving the problem. But he underscored the need for getting these packaging products and materials at affordable rates.

The government ban on use, storage, transport and sale of single use plastic products will come into effect on January 1. Plastic carry bags, plastic sheets, plates, cups, paper with plastic coating, non-woven bags, water pouches, plastic juice packets, water bottles of less than one litre capacity and PVC flex materials are included in the list of banned products.