Cost for biomining at Brahmapuram to exceed present estimate

Any additional cost will be a burden on Corporation’s exchequer, says Mayor

The biomining of legacy waste at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram dumping yard will exceed the cost of ₹54.9 crore agreed upon between the civic body and the firm chosen for executing the work, according to official estimates.

There is no clarity yet on who will bear the increase in the cost as there is considerable difference in the quantity assessed as per the agreement and the actual volume of waste lying at the site. The cost of ₹54.9 crore is for the biomining of 4.75 lakh cubic metres of municipal solid waste. Interestingly, a drone survey by the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, held in February as per the directions of the Corporation had estimated the quantity of waste at 5.51 lakh cubic metres.

A government order on June 27 had asked the Corporation to issue the work order to the company based on the report submitted by the NIT-Kozhikode on the quantity of legacy waste. Mayor M. Anilkumar said that an assessment will have to be carried out based on an agreement as the study by the NIT-Kozhikode had found that the quantity of waste at the site was 5.51 lakh cubic metres as on February. Any additional cost will be a burden on the civic body’s exchequer, he said.

The corporation authorities are banking on financial aid from the government for meeting the cost for biomining. An official order is yet to be issued on the share of the government and the Corporation towards the actual cost required for executing the project. The civic body had requested full government funding for removal of the waste even though the chances of government accepting it seem remote.

On the stalemate over the running of the existing plant after tenders were invited for it, Mr. Anilkumar said that the council is awaiting a report by the Standing Committee on Health about the technical expertise of the single firm that had participated in the tender proceedings. The report is expected within 10 days, he said. The contract for running the plant, which was awarded to a company, had expired way back in 2011.