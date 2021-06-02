In the report titled “Cusat to publish B.Tech final semester results by July first week” published on June 2, there was a mention about holding the first semester B.Tech exams offline. The university has informed that it will be held online from June 15 onwards.
Correction
Related Articles
Close X
Kerala pollution panel has prepared action plan for rejuvenation of Kadambrayar river, says Pinarayi Vijayan
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 10:27:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/correction/article34711139.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story