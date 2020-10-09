Corporation under fire for ‘failure to protect assets’

Lawyers failed to turn up in court, alleges Opposition

The civic administration of Kochi has come under fire for failure to protect its assets.

Pointing to the attachment of the new office complex of the Kochi Corporation and the nearly 1.50-acre holding in which the building is coming up, in a civil dispute, LDF councillors alleged that the civic body had lost several of its valuable assets owing to the lackadaisical attitude of the administrators.

A civil court in Ernakulam had issued the attachment order on an execution petition filed by the Palace Administration Board of the Kochi Palace from which the Kochi Corporation had acquired the holding in 1989.

The Kerala High Court had issued an order in 2011, directing the civic body to pay a compensation of ₹1.85 lakh per acre, as the original compensation fixed for the land was adjudged as inadequate. However, the corporation failed to pay the compensation and present its case in the court, according to the lawyer of the board.

The case has been posted for October 14.

It was the inept handling of the case and related affairs that culminated in the attachment order, said LDF leaders K.J. Antony and V.P. Chandran, in a joint statement.

The LDF councillors alleged that the lawyers of the corporation did not turn up in court while the case was being considered. The civic body also failed to send responsible officials to attend the mediation process. The failure of the corporation to effectively handle such cases has culminated in a huge liability, they said.

The corporation is liable to pay a huge amount as compensation for land acquisition for Brahmapuram, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Atlantis overbridge, and the Thammanam-Pullepady road. Besides the compensation component, the civic body also has to pay an interest of around 15% in most cases. The delay in clearing the payment is adding to the financial liability of the corporation, they said.

The LDF leaders said the civic body had failed to initiate steps to protect its 16-cent holding on MG Road despite the corporation council directing it to act, they added.