Corporation turns down lease proposal

The Kochi Corporation council has endorsed the recommendation of its health standing committee not to allot the civic body’s holding at Brahmapuram to GJ Eco Power, the firm that won the bid to set up the waste-to-energy plant, on lease.

The council, which met on Monday, unanimously approved the decision when the agenda came up for discussion.

Earlier, the corporation had allotted 20 acres to the firm approving it as its licensee. The firm was also made to pay licensee fee based on the nature of the land.

Later, the firm approached the State authorities with a request to change its licensee status and wanted the holding to be handed over to it on lease. The State authorities in turn forwarded the proposal to the civic authorities to take a decision.

The health committee, which considered the request, felt that the transfer of the land on lease would lead to unnecessary legal tangles, and that the firm might even pledge it with some financial institutions to raise funds. There were also apprehensions that any default in repayment of loans raised by pledging the holding might lead to financial institutions taking over the holding and the civic body losing the land ultimately.

It has been proposed to set up the plant on Private-Public Partnership mode, and the corporation’s input for the project is in the form of the holding. The council had earlier resolved that the setting up of the plant should not result in financial commitments for the civic body.

The council also decided to enter into an agreement with the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for operating the two Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels and passenger boats. Councillor V.P. Chandran pointed out that in nine months the agency had incurred an expense of ₹1.43 crore while earning an income of ₹1.92 crore.

There was also a demand for streamlining the service and to enhance the involvement of the civic body in the issuance of tickets. K.J. Antony, another councillor, accused the corporation of dragging its feet in the formation of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for operating the vessels. In her reply, the Mayor said the civic body was all for the formation of SPV. Steps for the purpose will be initiated once the government clears the proposal, she added.