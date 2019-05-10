Corporation turns a blind eye to illegally built apartment

The Kochi Corporation has turned a blind eye to an illegally constructed apartment at Palluruthy, despite the Revenue Department ordering its demolition.

Some parts of Choice Marina apartment at Palluruthy was illegally constructed on a holding that was leased out from the government.

The builder had taken 22.250 cents of Revenue land on lease from the government and it was not clear how permission was issued for constructing the apartment on the leased holding, wondered an audit report prepared by the State Audit Department for the period 2017-18.

Though the Revenue Department had issued instructions to the civic body for the demolition of the illegally constructed parts of the building, the Kochi Corporation did not act on it, criticised the report.

The civic body was also in the dark about the stages of construction of four apartment complexes that were coming up in the Palluruthy area. No documents were available in the dossier of the civic body regarding the completion and occupancy certificates of these apartment complexes.

Though the proponents of these projects submitted the clearance certificates issued by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority for the projects, no documents pertaining to the clearances/directions issued by the Chief Town Planner on Coastal Regulation Zone aspects were seen recorded in the documents, the report pointed out.

The auditors also listed the case of Water Edge apartment in Palluruthy area, which was occupied by people even without the civic body issuing an occupancy certificate for the structure. The civic body also failed to assess the tax for the building, leading to financial loss, it said.

The Corporation, pointed out the report, was going soft on buildings and apartment complexes that have not obtained occupancy certificates from the civic body. The occupancy certificate is a prerequisite for obtaining ownership certificate. It can only be with the ownership certificate that builders can approach agencies like the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Kerala State Water Authority for power and water connections.

However, several buildings have got power connections from the Board. An audit inquiry on these aspects failed to evoke any response from the Corporation, the report pointed out.