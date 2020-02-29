Corporation told to set up digester at Brahmapuram plant

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), recommending that the Kochi Corporation set up an anaerobic digester of 100 tonne capacity at its dumping yard at Brahmapuram without delay.

“The capacity can be increased to 200 tonnes per day with the installation of an additional digester as required. Anaerobic digester allows treatment of wet waste without creating odour, smell, and leachate,” said the report filed by SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai before the Principal Bench of the NGT in New Delhi on Friday.

Asking the civic body to initiate steps for anaerobic digestion of wet waste at Brahmapuram without waiting for the establishment of the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, Mr. Pillai observed that an energy plant at Brahmapuram was unviable for source-segregated wet waste.

“Digesters will have to be provided even after the installation of the plant. Simultaneously, the bio-mining process of legacy waste has to be continued with full strength and figure, deploying sufficient number of trammel machines, and this has to be completed within a time schedule,” he said.

The report suggested that the remaining inert waste after separation of city compost could be used in the WTE plant. To prevent environmental threats caused by the flow of leachate as well as recurrent fire hazards, the directions hitherto issued by the SLMC to the corporation are to be implemented, it pointed out. “However, it is a low-lying area, and it would take considerable time for bringing the site to the level of the nearby road. As the SLMC felt that the establishment of [the] WTE plant is a time-consuming process, directions were issued to the corporation to dispose of the legacy waste part by part by means of bio-mining as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board involving a technical expert and to make necessary arrangements for addressing the present environmental issues till the WTE plant comes into existence,” the report said.

The SLMC observed that the process of bio-mining was done at the yard at a low pace, and, as a result, legacy waste was getting accumulated. Even on the day of the last inspection on February 18, only three trommel machines were found functioning, the committee said.