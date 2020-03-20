Corporation to step up preventive measures

The Kochi Corporation will soon step up measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prepare for possible exigencies in the next few weeks.

A helpdesk along with a helpline number will soon be set up at the corporation office to handle queries on the infection and connect to emergency services like ambulances. The corporation's health department will also inspect markets and other public spaces to ensure their hygiene.

Mayor Soumini Jain directed the health supervisor to determine the feasibility of placing a temporary stop on the sale of street food in the city. Masks, gloves, towels and soaps will continue to be distributed to sanitation workers. She also appealed to the general public to avoid visits to the corporation office unless it was for an urgent matter. The public must also avoid visiting the office with children, she said.

Based on directions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who along with Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, addressed local bodies in the State via video conference on Thursday, squads of ASHA and anganwadi workers, and junior public health nurses would be formed to ramp up monitoring for possible cases of COVID-19 and offer assistance to people in home quarantine.

While the Chief Minister had asked local bodies to identify additional isolation facilities, the corporation was currently focussing on those already in quarantine and on mitigating chances of infection, said Corporation Secretary R.S. Anu.

“We have written to the Health Minister asking for an isolation facility at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, along with allowing private hospitals in the city to set up equipment for testing,” Ms. Jain said. “Considering the number of hospitals and clinics in the city, the existing number of isolation wards, ICUs and ventilators will be sufficient,” she said.