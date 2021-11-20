Corporation to issue licences to all eligible street vendors by Nov-end

Kochi

20 November 2021 01:26 IST

700 out of 876 vendors given identity cards; fresh applications to be considered

The Kochi Corporation remains confident of issuing identity cards and licences to all eligible 876 street vendors within its limits by the end of this month as directed by the High Court.

The High Court had recently asked the civic body to complete the process of issuing identity cards and certificates of vending before November 30 and that no one without the certificate issued by the Town Vending Committee should be allowed thereafter.

Street vendors who are operating within the limits of the corporation without obtaining licences can approach the Town Vending Committee. On receiving the application, the committee should pass the orders on such applications within one month. However, from December 1, such applicants should not be permitted to carry out street vending till they obtained the certificate from the committee, the court directed.

“A survey conducted by the corporation using an agency has found 876 street vendors within the city limits to be eligible for identity cards and licence under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. We have already issued identity cards to 700 of them. We are confident of issuing licences and cards to all the eligible vendors within the time frame set by the court since we have their complete database,” said a corporation official.

Once that process is completed, the corporation will receive fresh applications and then verify their credentials with the help of an agency.

Meanwhile, the corporation has started evicting unauthorised vendors.