Kochi

Corporation sets up helpdesk

The Kochi Corporation has set up a COVID-19 helpdesk to connect city dwellers to primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals, police, fire and rescue services, ambulance services, community kitchens and the public distribution system.

Calls can be made and WhatsApp messages sent to 9495728416 and 9495728516 for assistance in obtaining essential services.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 12:28:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/corporation-sets-up-helpdesk/article31293768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY