Corporation Secretary’s statement on waste collection evokes sharp rebuke from apartment residents

March 20, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer on Monday came in for considerable flak from the participants at a public meeting on waste management convened by the city police over a statement he made during his address.

The meeting held at CMFRI conference hall was attended by Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman, and representatives of various residents’ association and agencies involved in waste management.

What provoked the participants, especially the residents of apartment complexes, was Mr. Khadeer’s statement that the Corporation would not be able to collect waste from high rise apartments, gated communities, societies, commercial institutions and other bulk producers of waste, i.e. those who generate over 100 kilograms, after March 31 in keeping with the court direction. They were further infuriated when he added that the Corporation was well within its power to issue directions to the Kerala State Electricity Board to snap power connections of those who fail to comply with the directive in tune with the municipal Solid Waste Management Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that Corporation employees stared at potential jail time for not enforcing the rule. Though he clarified that he was only stating the responsibility fixed on the civic body, the participants didn’t take to it kindly.

His address evoked sharp interventions from the residents of apartment complexes straight away as many of them dubbed the statement that waste will not be collected from high rise apartments as a ‘threat.’

“It is very painful. We are ready to cooperate (with the civic body to address the problem of waste management) but there is no need to raise threats,” said a resident. Another resident termed the Secretary’s statement ‘arrogant’ and advised him to withdraw it. He further drove home the point stating that Section 3 (8) of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 was applicable only for bulk waste generators and that there is no mention about dwelling units. “Apartments are independent dwelling units. We are not bulk generators, and we pay tax individually,” he said.

Sensing the mood of the participants, Mr. Anilkumar intervened and downplayed it stating that the Secretary was merely speaking about the High Court direction to issue notice to bulk generators. Though he said that flat plans are submitted as one entity and its completion is also done as one entity there was no need to debate on that.

“I like to make it clear that Corporation will never say that your waste wouldn’t be collected till you set up an alternate arrangement,” he said.

Mr. Anilkumar encouraged apartment owners to opt any agency or scientific treatment method of their choice for affordable treatment of waste at source. “Even when you pay user fee for waste collection, you are being double-taxed as the Corporation will have to pay for its transportation and treatment,” he observed.