Corporation nod for biomining project at Brahmapuram

KOCHI

22 July 2021 22:27 IST

Council decides to hand over 20 acres at Brahmapuram to KSIDC for setting up waste-to-energy plant

A five-hour-long meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council on Thursday decided to issue work order to the firm identified by the government for carrying out biomining of legacy (old) waste at the dumping yard of the civic body at Brahmapuram.

The council also gave its nod to hand over 20 acres at Brahmapuram to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) for setting up the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the site. The government agency will sub-lease the land to the firm shortlisted for the establishment of the centralised plant, with permission to mortgage leasehold rights on the land for raising funds for the project.

Mayor M. Anilkumar approved the two items included in the agenda of the special council meeting on Brahmapuram held at the Ernakulam Town Hall while recording the dissent of the opposition councillors belonging to the UDF. A decision on initiating the re-tendering process to select a firm for the management of the existing solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram will be taken later by the council.

Mr. Anilkumar suggested that the civic body seek technical help from agencies like FACT Design and Engineering Organisation and the Cochin University of Science and Technology while implementing the various projects for waste management at Brahmapuram. A committee comprising experts and councillors could be formed to monitor their implementation, he said.

The Mayor recalled that the inordinate delay on the part of the council in removing heaps of waste at the site had forced the government to intervene and initiate necessary steps. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had pulled up the corporation on several occasions earlier on the Brahmapuram issue, had also issued an ultimatum, he said. On leasing out land to the KSIDC, Mr. Anilkumar said the council would request the government to avoid its share towards the 100 acres purchased by the government in Brahmapuram as compensation for handing over the 20 acres.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition Leader, alleged that the government had diluted the tender norms and qualifications required while awarding biomining work to Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd. He accused the KSIDC of having favoured the firm at a time when two other firms had quoted less than the ₹54.3 crore proposed by the firm. The Mayor said the firm had worked under governments led by the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka and other States.