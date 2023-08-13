Corporation may act against illegal bunk shops after Onam

August 13, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation may initiate action against illegal street vendors operating in the city after Onam.

The administration plans to convene a meeting of its senior officials as well as legal advisors later this week to chart out an action plan against illegal street vending in the city. The decision comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court cracking the whip against the shops.

The local body may soft-peddle the action against the small-time street vendors till Onam holidays as these petty traders earn a significant share of their annual business during the festival days, according to indications.

Though the city administration had evicted a large number of illegal and unlicensed shops from many city centres earlier, a few have returned to the streets. The civic body plans to tackle the issue in a planned manner and without causing much hardship to those affected by the action, said J. Sanilmon, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Despite the crackdown, a large number of unauthorised shops have resurfaced in Panampilly Nagar and central city areas. An action plan for preventing unlicensed shops will be evolved, he said.

The local body may get around six weeks for the removal of illegal shops from the city streets. A decision will be taken in consultation with the Mayor and other civic representatives, he said.

Incidentally, the Amicus Curiae of the Kerala High Court had the other day reported to the court that only 17 of the 162 illegal bunk shops functioning in the city were removed by the Kochi Corporation.

He had also reported 68 of the 134 bunks sanctioned under various welfare schemes of the government agencies, were presently functioning in the city.

The court had asked the Corporation to verify the status of 134 bunk shop owners and remove the unauthorised ones within 48 hours from serving them notices.