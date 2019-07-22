Corporation-KSINC standoff irks commuters

The differences of opinion between the Kochi Corporation, which owns the two roll on-roll off (ro-ro) vessels that operate in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen waterway, and KSINC, which operates them, have given rise to fears that the vessels will fall into the hands of private operators who, in their eagerness to increase their profit margin, might compromise on the safety of commuters.

What validates the concern of commuters is the capsize in August 2015 of a congested, ramshackle ferry operated by a private firm (as entrusted by the Kochi Corporation) in the corridor, resulting in the death of 10 passengers. The accident occurred following a collision between the ill-maintained vessel and a fishing boat, a few metres away from Fort Kochi.

The corporation’s insistence on including conditions that were not in the MoU between the two agencies, in an agreement proposed to be inked between them, has given rise to fears that KSINC will withdraw from operating the vessels, and that they will be entrusted with private firms. The development comes at a time when commuters are on the warpath demanding that both the vessels operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and even beyond, between the two islands located less than a kilometre apart. One of the vessels operates only from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., creating a humongous queue of vehicles on either side.

Sources in KSINC said its workers were operating the vessels amid numerous technical constraints, with absolutely no support from the corporation. “The unscientific location of the ‘dolphin jetty’ at Vypeen is a major issue, and drivers must be doubly cautious while berthing there. Moreover, access to the jetty is very narrow. This is apart from safety issues posed by granite boulders that lie submerged in the vicinity. A propeller suffered damage after it hit a boulder, and ₹24 lakh was spent on its replacement,” they added.

The corporation is often reluctant to lend a hand to overcome such issues. There are also standoffs after anti-social elements provoke crew members.

These are apart from unavoidable risks posed by fishing and other vessels which frequently criss-cross the waterway which has severe undercurrents. Most qualified drivers are thus reluctant to steer the vessels, resulting in the number of drivers being limited to three, they said.

Responding to the issue, P.M. Harris, chairman of the works standing committee of the corporation, alleged that KSINC had not been operating both the vessels, as promised in the MoU, from early morning till night. “They also incur delay in sourcing many spare parts, citing the need to procure them from abroad. We may opt for global bidding to shortlist a private firm to operate the vessels or form a dedicated SPV for the purpose if KSINC is not able to go ahead with the service. There will be patronage from goods carriers and other vehicles if at least one of the vessels is operated round the clock. We may even approach KMRL, which intends to operate them, since the metro agency will shortly introduce a fleet of ferries for the Water Metro ferries,” he said.

KSINC officials, however, rebutted this. “Not a single piece from the ‘critical spare part list’ that was handed over to the corporation has been provided to KSINC. None of the obligations from the side of the corporation has been fulfilled. Without them and adequate safety norms, running the two ro-ro vessels non-stop is dangerous. KSINC specialises in this field, and we adhere to safety standards that can’t be compromised,” said a senior official of the shipping agency.

‘No’ to private firms

Meanwhile, Majnu Komath, chairman of the Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, who was in the forefront of agitations seeking ro-ro services on the stretch, said under no circumstance would commuters allow private firms to operate the vessels. “This is because they may opt for unscrupulous practices to rake in undue profit, once again endangering the life of commuters. Both the corporation and KSINC have not fulfilled the assurances they had given at a meeting convened here over a year ago by then Minister for Local Self Governments K.T. Jaleel and Minister for Ports Kadannapally Ramachandran. On its part, KSINC must train adequate number of drivers so that both the vessels are operated from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Kochi Corporation and people’s representatives must stop being onlookers and must pro-actively intervene to solve issues facing commuters,” he said.

Mr. Komath also demanded a third ro-ro vessel, which could step in if any of the existing vessels need to be pulled out of service for repair work or dry docking.