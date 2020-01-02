Corporation issues notices on revised property tax

In a last-ditch attempt to replenish its fast emptying coffers, the Kochi Corporation has begun issuing notices to inform property owners of revised property tax rates.

Property tax rates were revised on the basis of plinth area estimates by the Government in 2013 but was left unimplemented across several municipalities in the State, according to an official from the corporation’s revenue section. A Government Order (GO) from 2016 asked local bodies to implement the revised rates with effect from that year.

Despite a GO from March 2019 requiring notices to be handed out by September that year, the corporation failed to do so. According to the order, property owners were to pay the revised tax amount retrospectively from 2016 onwards in five instalments within 10 months of receiving the notice — a deadline that passed in December 2019 without most property owners even receiving the notice. After having delayed implementation for years, the corporation has begun handing out notices with renewed energy only for the past two weeks, according to officials. A request to extend the deadline for payment has been submitted to the government, they said.

The civic body may have dithered about implementing the revised rates as per the deadline in September fearing an unfavourable outcome in the Ernakulam bypoll in October, said an Opposition councillor.

Too litte, too late?

Property tax revision may not be the manna the corporation wants it to be. Going by the revised rates, tax on residential buildings over 2,000 sq ft will be hiked by 25%, while commercial buildings will see an increase of up to 100%. As many as 3,15,035 buildings, mostly commercial, will now have to adhere to the new rates.

Since the revision will only apply to a small number of residential buildings with a large plinth area, it is unlikely to drain pockets in the city or contribute significantly to the corporation’s revenue, officials said. Besides, buildings constructed after the revision in 2013 were already being taxed with the revised slab.

The corporation last saw a tax revision on the basis of the annual rental value in 1997. Implementing the revised rates now will mostly affect older commercial buildings constructed between 1997 and 2000 when their annual rental value was low. Since the annual rental value within the corporation limits was always fairly high from the early 2000s onwards, recently constructed buildings are unlikely to feel the pinch.