Corporation in a spot following court remark, public outrage

Public outrage over the Kochi Corporation’s inability to prevent flooding of arterial roads and residential areas followed by the High Court’s terse remarks on the performance of the civic body has left the Corporation with egg on its face.

People were out on the streets on Monday demanding a lasting solution to prevent flooding and about 2,800 officials were mobilised from departments like PWD, Fire and Rescue Services, police, KSEB, Revenue, Irrigation and the Corporation who worked for nearly four hours to dewater the city.

But many members of civil society sounded sceptical whether the solutions being probed would be successful, unless the Corporation got into mission mode.

“The civic agency must get its act together, rather than blame other government agencies for the situation” was the common refrain from most respondents.

Monday’s unprecedented flooding was proof that the Corporation had failed to execute its primary responsibility — of maintaining a healthy network of canals and drains, said S. Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG). “The agency can’t cite any excuse since it built most of the drains in the city and West Kochi, and is duty-bound to maintain them in good condition.”

Encroachments

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought the dismissal of the Corporation council for its failure to prevent flooding in the city.

“The civic agency has failed to remove encroachments on canals like the one at Chilavannur. Even worse, it contributed to flooding by constructing a bund across the waterbody, resulting in dirty water entering hundreds of houses in the locality on Monday,” said Foji John of the party.

A senior Corporation official admitted that there were encroachments on Perandoor Canal and other waterbodies. “Very often, attempts to remove them fail when courts grant stay order to unauthorised occupants,” he said. The chairman of the Corporation’s Works Standing Committee, P.M. Harris, spoke of constraints that the agency was facing in cleaning drains, especially along the metro corridor. “Metro agencies removed pipe culverts near the international stadium, resulting in massive flooding of the KSEB substation in Kaloor.”

A senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it handed over the entire metro corridor to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) three years ago.

“Floodwater subsided on M.G. Road much faster than on other arterial roads since we had cleaned drains on either side and covered them with new slabs. We also cleaned the Mullasery Canal,” he said.

Collector seeks report

District Collector S. Suhas has sought a report from KMRL on the effectiveness of drains in the vicinity of the metro’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium station.

The directive was issued following a review meeting of Operation Breakthrough on Tuesday that was launched on Monday to drain out floodwater from the city.