Corporation hopeful of wrapping up pre-monsoon works by month-end

The Kochi Corporation remains confident of wrapping up the pre-monsoon works of cleaning drains and canals before the end of this month whereas the opposition has questioned that claim.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said that unlike in the past, pre-monsoon works had started as early as April, and in some places in March itself, and will be completed before the onset of monsoon. Cleaning up of big canals remains and it will be completed on time. Since not all big canals are cleaned annually but in turns in alternative years, the ones which were not cleaned last year alone need to be cleaned, he added.

Mr. Anilkumar in a recent Facebook post had claimed that pre-monsoon works had already been half done. “Cleaning of drains will be completed by May 10 and that of bigger canals by May 20. However, the Public Works department was yet to authorize the drainage works along MG Road, which bears the brunt of flooding. Corporation will write to Kochi Metro Rail Limited managing director asking to take up the works immediately. Similarly, Irrigation department will be asked to remove the obstacles in Mullassery canal and Kammattipadam to facilitate smooth flow of water,” the post read.

Mr. Anilkumar further said that a joint meeting of the district collector and District Police Chief (Kochi City) will be convened shortly followed by a meeting of officials from various departments to take stock of Operation Breakthrough. Besides, joint inspection teams comprising of officials of Public Works and Health departments will be formed and control rooms set up during the monsoon.

Antony Kureethara, opposition leader, however dispelled claims that the cleaning of bigger canals will be completed before the onset of monsoon. While cleaning up of drains were being held at some places, completion of cleaning of big canals like the Mullassery canal remains a long way off.

“It is very unlikely that the pre-monsoon works will be completed by this month end. Besides, ₹8 lakh allocated to each division is grossly inadequate. We have asked for a status report of pre-monsoon works, which will give some idea about the progress,” Mr. Kureethara said.

