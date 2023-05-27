Corporation has declared a war on people of Kochi, alleges Satheesan

May 27, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation has declared a war on people in the name of decentralised waste management, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged.

He was speaking on the fifth day of District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas’ vehicle rally against the alleged failure of the Corporation in handling waste, here on Saturday.

Mr. Satheesan said the proposed decentralised waste management system would put people already reeling under lack of space to greater hardships. Kochi is now attracting attention for its piled up garbage heaps rather than its heritage and cultural and social history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition leader bestowed Mayor M. Anilkumar with the credit of turning Kochi into a city of streets brimming with the biggest garbage heaps anywhere in India. “The CPI(M)-backed garbage mafia, which collects huge sums from people for waste collection is using private companies as shields for corruption worth crores of rupees,” he alleged.

“The planned fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram plant was an indicator of the corruption of the Kochi Corporation and the State government. Any corrupt deal in the State ends at the doorstep of dependants of Pinarayi Vijayan. Hence, strings are being pulled with the blessings of powers that be to protect the garbage mafia,” Mr. Satheesan alleged.

MLAs T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadat, and Uma Thomas were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.