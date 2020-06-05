Corporation going slow on efficient online service system

KOCHI

05 June 2020 00:24 IST

Civic body still sticking to old TCS software, says Opposition

While several local bodies seem to be moving towards offering a more efficient system of online services, the Kochi Corporation continues to fumble.

To ensure that services offered by local bodies are more transparent, clear, and accessible, the Local Self-Government Department has asked civic bodies to implement the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS), the open-source software developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM). As a pilot project, the software has been in use in Chemmaruthy panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram since May 20.

Instead of the roughly 14 different modules currently in use in local bodies for birth, death and marriage registrations, tax payments or pensions, ILGMS offers a single window for all services and payments. Unlike the earlier system, documents can be submitted online for verification. With all files becoming web-based, updates on the status of files, officials handling them, and the reasons for delay can be made available to applicants online.

“It is likely to be implemented in all local bodies in a phased manner. We have a mandate from the government to implement the system by July 31,” said Neelakantan D.S., Deputy Director (Technical), IKM. “Currently, the online modules are not integrated with the file system of the local bodies. Now, every application will get integrated with the file system. All birth, death and other data will be web-based. Certificates can also be issued across multiple languages now. This is technologically advanced, and there is process and service delivery improvement,” he added.

Online services in 943 local bodies across the State is currently managed by IKM.

Opposition councillors at the corporation have been campaigning for a switch to the IKM software instead of the current TCS-built system that is nearing a total collapse. “Even as other local bodies make the transition, a system that efficiently makes services available online to the public will not be used at the Kochi Corporation simply because we are sticking to the old TCS software,” said V.P. Chandran, secretary, LDF Parliamentary Party.

“We have not ruled out the IKM system. But to make any changes to the existing system, we will have to start all over again with entering data collected over several decades. To make changes to the system, we will still need help from TCS since it was specifically designed for us,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.