Corporation flouted norms in appointing temporary officials, say auditors

The Kochi Corporation has been accused of violating rules and procedures in the appointment of bill collectors on a temporary basis.

The audit report for the period 2020-2021 noted that the appointment of 19 Lower Division Clerks/Bill Collectors was carried out without fixing the basic qualification for the candidates and inviting applications for the post. The civic body also didn’t publish the rank lists and follow the reservation policy in the appointment made to the temporary posts, the report said.

The Corporation appointed temporary staff to enhance its revenue collection. The civic body failed to follow the procedures and ensure transparency in the appointments, which a public institution should have followed. None of the candidates who were appointed was issued any appointment letters and termination letters when their service period expired, it was pointed out.

The auditors rejected the Corporation's argument that the appointment and discharge letters were not given to the selected candidates to prevent the possibility of them approaching the courts seeking permanent appointment.

The State government had permitted the appointment of these persons on a temporary basis and that too without making the recruitment through the employment exchange to avoid the delay in getting the persons appointed. It was also pointed out that the appointment through the employment exchange may take at least two months to materialise. However, no details regarding the manner in which the officials were selected were available with the civic body, it was pointed out.

The Kochi Corporation was founded following the practice of extending the service of the persons who were appointed on a temporary basis. The appointment of these persons was in violation of the Employment Exchange (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act 1959. The appointment was also against the provisions of Article 16 of the Constitution, which ensured equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the State, it was pointed out.