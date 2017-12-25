Corporation finds going tough as resources dry up

Do not blame it on the corporation for failure to execute development projects.

Local bodies may be forced to cut spending on projects that are implemented using their own funds as the State and Central governments have taken away some of their key revenue sources. This has resulted in cash-strapped local bodies getting further pushed to penury.

Thanks to the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the authority to collect entertainment tax has been taken away from all local bodies.

It has come as a rude shock to the civic authorities of Kochi as it will lead to an annual revenue loss of around ₹12 crore. Now, the money collected as entertainment tax will be equally shared between the State and the Centre.

Adding to the financial woes of the civic body, the State government also took away its right to collect tax on displaying hoardings and billboards. It will cause a revenue loss of around ₹4 crore annually.

Even while taking away the available revenue sources, the State government has not permitted the corporation to find new revenue sources for its functioning, said Mayor Soumini Jain.

According to her, the financial crunch will paralyse the civic body, besides affecting the execution of various projects.

The pinch will be felt more on big-ticket projects like Smart City and the Prime Minister’s Avas Yojana (PMAY) scheme where the civic body will have to raise the Urban Local Body (ULB) share. For the PMAY scheme, the ULB share comes to 20% of the project cost as the State contributes 30% of the fund. The Centre’s share is half the project cost, Ms. Jain said.

It is also the responsibility of the civic body to raise at least ₹200 crore as equity share capital for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementing Smart City projects. With the revenue sources drying up, the corporation is finding it hard to raise funds, she added.

T.J. Vinod, Deputy Mayor and chairman of the finance standing committee, said the recent changes would impact almost all sectors including payment of salaries.

Local bodies meet a portion of its expenses, including payment of salaries, from these funds. A series of development works, including repair of roads and other construction works, are executed using the funds, he pointed out.

More than any other local body, said Ms. Jain, the decision on entertainment tax would hit Kochi more as the city hosts a large number of shows and entertainment events during festival seasons.

The civic body will no more be able to collect taxes from the organisers. Moreover, there is no mechanism to check whether the agencies concerned are paying taxes as envisioned in the GST framework, she added.