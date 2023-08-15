Kochi Corporation Council to decide on crucial waste management projects

August 15, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is likely to decide on a few crucial projects for municipal waste management on Wednesday, including the proposal for setting up two plants that use black soldier flies for waste processing.

The proposal for issuing permission for two plants with a processing capacity of 50 tonnes per day will come up before the special meeting of the council. The proposals of Zigma Global Enviro Solutions Private Limited and Fabbco-Food Waste Management and Total Solutions had been approved by the civic administration earlier. The proposals were considered on the direction of the Kochi Corporation Council in May to set up facilities, which could process up to 100 tonnes of waste a day.

The project, which makes use of black soldier flies, is one of the options considered by the civic body for waste management till the compressed biogas project of BPCL Kochi Refinery turns operational.

The Kerala High Court had also directed the Corporation to clear the proposals before August 18.

Bids by two firms for biomining of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard will also be considered by the Corporation council on the day. Bhumi Green Energy and Zigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited are the two agencies that were found qualified for the job.

The civic body has enlisted four more agencies who have responded to an Expression of Interest floated by it for collection and engagement of biomedical and sanitary waste from city households. The rates quoted by the agencies will also be placed before the council for approval.

The council will also consider a proposal by RAIDCO Kerala Limited for setting up a plant for processing sanitary/inert waste. The city requires a plant with an installed capacity of three tonnes a day. The project will cost the civic body ₹3.49 crore. The council will have to decide on the proposal.