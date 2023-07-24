Corporation council may review management of Ro-Ro vessels

July 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

City Corporation council may take a re-look at the system made for the operation of the Roll-On Roll-Off vessels as criticisms have been mounting against the management of the fleet by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation.

A meeting of the Kochi Corporation council scheduled for Wednesday is expected to discuss the issues related to the operation of the vessels and its financial implications on the local body. The financial statements regarding the operation of the vessels, Sethu Sagar 1 and 2, between April 17, 2018, and December 31, 2022, have been included in the agenda of the Kochi Corporation council meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the Kochi Corporation council, felt that the local body was unaware of the financial aspects of the operation of the service. Though it was agreed between the Navigation Corporation and the Kochi Corporation that the revenue collection from the operation of the services shall be credited into a joint account opened by both the agencies, it has not materialised so far. The Navigation Corporation had forwarded the accounts regarding the operation of the vessels about which the local body is clueless, he alleged.

The financial details provided by the Navigation Corporation, as included in the agenda for the council meeting, indicated that the venture earned ₹15.62 crore and incurred an expenditure of ₹13.91 crore. The Navigation Corporation and the Kochi Corporation had entered into a 50:50 profit sharing agreement too. It was after repeated demands that the Navigation Corporation released the financial details of the operations, he said.

Responding to the developments, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar said the local body will evaluate the arrangements made for the operation of the vessels and its financial part at the meeting. The Kochi Corporation council needs to take a thorough look into the entire system formed for the management of the vessels. A collective decision will have to be taken on the issue, he said.

