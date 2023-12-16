Corporation council gives in-principle nod for Kochi master plan

December 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation council on Saturday gave in-principle approval for the proposed master plan after a lengthy process and protracted consultations with all stakeholders over the past couple of years.

However, the master plan will be forwarded to the State government for final notification only on December 26. The council approved the plan after nearly three-hour-long deliberations on the recommendations of the master plan special committee based on 172 complaints/suggestions received till Friday.

“It was decided to give councillors a week to study and submit written recommendations to the Town Planning department. However, no new restrictions or projects not included in the preliminary notification of the master plan would be entertained as it would not withstand legal scrutiny. Once notified, the Kochi master plan will be a white paper for similar plans by other urban local bodies around Kochi. It will be for the State government to entrust an agency for clubbing together the master plans,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The master plan has been drawn up using the new-age concepts of local area plan, transit-oriented development (TOD), and affordable housing while taking into account all developmental needs of the city for the next 25 years. Projects of various agencies such as the Greater Cochin Development Authority, Goshree Islands Development Authority, Public Works department, and the Kerala Water Authority have been factored in, while defence and port areas are also accounted for but spared of zoning.

The TOD proposes to create mass transit-based pockets of development around metro corridors, bus stands, and water metro by incentivising large-scale constructions with all encompassing mini-townships complete with apartment complexes, commercial spaces, hospitals, malls, hotels, and IT parks. This is to encourage people to rely more on public transport while also reducing movement to the city centre in general, said Jaigopal Rao, architect and technical expert of the master plan committee.

As part of this, mass constructions within 500 metres of the metro corridor will be granted 10% additional floor area ratio with no additional fee, while another extra 10% will be available for fee. “Only the beneficiary builders should reserve two floors of such constructions for unwalled commercial space and a certain per cent for affordable housing though not necessarily within the corridor but within the larger Corporation area,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

The master plan also proposes local area plans (LAP), which are essentially micro planning for two or three divisions combined ensuring common amenities such as open space, parks, wellness centres, sewage treatment, and waste management facilities in each division. “We are planning to join hands with the Ahmedabad-based CEPT University with regard to LAP,” said Mr. Anilkumar

The Corporation’s botched Padmasarovaram project along Chilavannoor lake may find a revival, thanks to the master plan. The civic body had burnt its fingers after going ahead with the project comprising a walkway and a cycle track along a viaduct across the waterbody without requisite approvals. The master plan proposes to restrict the no-construction zone along the entire area to within 10 metres of the lake as specified under the Coastal Area Regulation Zone thus paving the way for constructions beyond that limit. Nevertheless, the revival of the Padmasarovaram project will be without major structures.