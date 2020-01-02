Corporation coffers in dire straits

Despite plans in the current financial year’s budget to augment the Kochi Corporation’s revenue, little has been done.

The budget put forth a proposal to take up municipal bonds to fund development projects, an idea that still remains on paper. A councillor admitted that the municipal bond may have been included in the budget when the State Government suggested it earlier, but no homework was done to ensure it came through.

Besides, for a municipal bond backed by a Government security to materialise, the corporation’s credit rating should play a significant role, said M.B. Muraleedharan, member of the standing committee for finance.

As of 2017, the corporation had a credit rating of BBB (moderate credit risk) as assessed by a credit rating agency for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities. The rating, estimated on the basis of the civic body’s assets and liabilities, is only a notch above the high risk of default category. The rating rationale report of the credit rating agency specified low overall tax collection efficiency (49%) as one of the reasons for the rating.

Apart from the Centre and State Governments funding for various projects, the corporation’s revenue largely comes from property tax amounting to around ₹101 crore for the 2019-20 financial year, including arrears. The civic body collects over ₹44 crore as profession tax and ₹6.12 crore as rent.

According to Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar, around 112 bills worth ₹28 crore were awaiting clearance from the Government, along with ₹75 crore to be reimbursed to the corporation for salary payments, but was delayed by the State’s treasury curbs.

The goods and services tax (GST) system denied local bodies the power to levy entertainment and advertisement tax, lowering income by close to ₹15 crore, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Mr. Premakumar sees the implementation of property tax revision as an important step towards improving the civic body’s financial situation.

But the Opposition maintains that not enough was done in time to stave off loans, considering the large expenses to be borne by the civic body. The corporation is likely to soon take a loan of ₹10 crore to pay contractors, close on the heels of another ₹25 crore to pay the civic body share to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries. The council had earlier rejected a proposal to avail of a loan of ₹20 crore to complete the construction of the new corporation office. “Little has been done to increase income from rent or through bonds,” said K.J. Antony, Leader of the Opposition.

“The corporation requires ₹11 crore per month to keep the civic body running—₹7 crore for payment of salaries and the remaining for electricity, hiring machinery, petrol charges for corporation vehicles, and other expenses,” said C.K. Peter, councillor from Konthuruthy.

“Both loans and dues have increased. Some of the Plan Fund money has gone towards paying library cess and dues to the Kerala Water Authority. Besides, property tax assessments have not been completed properly, and sections of buildings have been left out of the estimates,” he said.