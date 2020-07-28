Corporation cites ‘wilful default’ by meat shop owner

After a row between Kochi Corporation health officials and the owner of a meat shop near Thykoodam over the civic body’s decision to close the shop, corporation Secretary R. Rahul has written to the General Manager of the District Industries Centre to say that the enterprise had defaulted and cannot be allowed to function.

Mayor Soumini Jain, Mr. Rahul and local corporation councillors had inspected the shop premises on Monday. The owner of the shop had obtained an acknowledgement certificate last month, valid for three years, based on an undertaking that it was a service for minced meat. However, the shop was engaging in slaughtering, which required a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board (PCB), thereby breaching the undertaking on the basis of which the certification was obtained, the secretary’s letter notes.

The enterprise will remain closed for ‘wilful default’, till necessary steps are taken by the enterprise for ‘abatement of nuisance’, the letter says.

Based on an order issued by the corporation’s additional secretary after complaints from residents in the neighbourhood, corporation health officials had visited the premises last week to shut it down. The owner of the shop had produced a self-certification obtained online under the Kerala Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019 which allows for automatic approval. The owner had claimed in a video online that a corporation-issued licence was not necessary after obtaining such a certification.