Corporation cites ‘wilful default’ by meat shop owner

After a row between Kochi Corporation health officials and the owner of a meat shop near Thykoodam over the civic body’s decision to close the shop, corporation Secretary R. Rahul has written to the General Manager of the District Industries Centre to say that the enterprise had defaulted and cannot be allowed to function.
Mayor Soumini Jain, Mr. Rahul and local corporation councillors had inspected the shop premises on Monday. The owner of the shop had obtained an acknowledgement certificate last month, valid for three years, based on an undertaking that it was a service for minced meat. However, the shop was engaging in slaughtering, which required a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pollution Control Board (PCB), thereby breaching the undertaking on the basis of which the certification was obtained, the secretary’s letter notes.
The enterprise will remain closed for ‘wilful default’, till necessary steps are taken by the enterprise for ‘abatement of nuisance’, the letter says.
Based on an order issued by the corporation’s additional secretary after complaints from residents in the neighbourhood, corporation health officials had visited the premises last week to shut it down. The owner of the shop had produced a self-certification obtained online under the Kerala Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019 which allows for automatic approval. The owner had claimed in a video online that a corporation-issued licence was not necessary after obtaining such a certification.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath