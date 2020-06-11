Corporation being shorn of major responsibilities?

KOCHI

11 June 2020

State government takes over projects that were once within the civic body’s purview

With the biomining of legacy waste as well as the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram being taken up by the State government, the Kochi Corporation appears to have been nudged away from the functions it is required to perform, waste management being one in a clutch of its more significant responsibilities.

The corporation council also seems to be smarting from other government decisions. Despite the council opposing the handing over of land at Brahmapuram for the Indian Medical Association’s biomedical waste treatment plant, the site was handed over anyway by the district administration. The district administration’s Operation Breakthrough is troubleshooting snags in the city’s canal system, while the maintenance of canals falls to the civic body under the mandatory functions in the Kerala Municipality Act.

Former Mayor K.J. Sohan sees the situation as an instance of decentralisation failing to get off the ground entirely. “The corporation has not been given the resources that could make it efficient. The government appointment of a corporation health officer, who should be a doctor, has been pending for nearly a decade now. A health officer is an important and powerful post that can commandeer personnel and resources during a crisis, whether it is a pandemic or flood,” he said. But side-stepping this system where the local bodies are empowered to fight a crisis, the government now gives Collectors and tahsildars these functions, bringing regular administration to a halt, he added.

Without giving the civic body the finances and officials, the government appears to be remote-controlling it, he said. “The absence of a health officer persists in several local bodies across the State, including LDF-ruled ones. Powers have just not been delegated,” he said.

Opposition leader K.J. Antony concedes that the circumventing of the corporation is the result of a colossal failure on the current council’s part, not just the ruling side. “We have received sufficient funds from the Union and State governments for Smart City projects and as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. We won the lottery but don’t know how to use the money,” he said.

But the Smart City project is now being implemented by a special purpose vehicle, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), and from the corporation’s side, only the Mayor is on the board of directors, Mr. Sohan said.

The council’s inefficiency and lack of will imply that regular monitoring of fund utilisation and project progress never happens, Mr. Antony explained. “Councillors may not have the technical know-how, but the corporation should be able to delegate work to competent agencies and then monitor it consistently,” he said.

Besides routine work like road repairs or drain cleaning, corporation-implemented projects are mostly those that are initiated and financed either by the State or Union governments, or both. Lack of funds has meant that the only large project that the corporation has taken up on its own is the construction of its new office, and even that has come to a halt with no funds, said V.P. Chandran, LDF councillor.

With the internal Congress party tussle over whether or not the Mayor should step down, the ruling party was left on shaky ground, reducing their power to take decisions assertively, Mr. Antony said. However, a Congress councillor maintained that the issue was strictly an internal one and had not affected governance in any way.

“The corporation has not been able to utilise its powers fully. The decisions that the government takes with regard to the Kochi Corporation are not taken in LDF-ruled corporations in the State,” Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar said.