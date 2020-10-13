Corpn. to write to govt. against WTE plant

‘The project will place massive financial liability on the civic body’

Despite opposition from LDF councillors, the Kochi Corporation will write to the State government against what the councillors of the ruling front claim is a decision to set up the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in a manner that could place a massive financial liability upon the civic body.

The company that will now get to handle the WTE project for the corporation will be responsible for transporting waste, said UDF councillor A.B. Sabu. For every tonne of waste to be carried to Brahmapuram, the company could charge a tipping fee of ₹3,550, he said. With the corporation producing around 300 tonnes of waste daily, this could cost the civic administration nearly ₹10.5 lakh a day, he pointed out. “Since the company is already being paid a tipping fee and is, therefore, ensured some profit, there is no profit motive binding the company to produce electricity. They could just dump waste at the site and still be ensured of a profit,” Mr. Sabu said at the council meeting held on Monday.

The agreement that was signed earlier and cancelled by the government in May this year had ensured some profit to the corporation, if waste over 250 tonnes was sent to the plant. But with a Government Order from 2018 making changes to the terms of the agreement on the basis of which WTE plants will be operated, the corporation is no longer ensured of any profit, Mr. Sabu said. It will now write to the government asking for the terms to be reconsidered.

Mayor Soumini Jain said the corporation’s financial liability with the earlier agreement was around ₹30 crore annually. With the changes likely to be made to the new contract, the corporation could have to deal with nearly twice that financial burden yearly, she added.

When Opposition councillors sought to discuss the matter at a steering committee meeting before taking it to the State government, the resolution was passed by voting with the UDF’s majority in the council. LDF Parliamentary Party secretary V.P. Chandran said the same matter of the WTE plant being a financial liability had incidentally been raised by former Mayor Tony Chammany at a recent press briefing. “The issue is not being raised in the city’s interest,” he said.

Over the issue of the corporation’s land near the High Court recently being attached, the Opposition staged a protest against the civic body’s inability to protect its assets. The corporation’s new office was being constructed at the site, and with the property being attached, the fate of the new building hangs in the balance, said Opposition leader K.J. Antony.