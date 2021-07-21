Corpn. to take decision on biomining of Brahmapuram legacy waste tomorrow

Civic body had come under fire from NGT for its failure to manage refuse

The Kochi Corporation will take a decision on biomining of waste heaps, which have accumulated on its Brahmapuram campus over the years, on Thursday.

The civic body had come under fire from the National Green Tribunal for its failure to manage the legacy waste.

Incidentally, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had completed the tender formalities for the processing of waste following a government intervention. It was the failure of the Kochi Corporation council to approve the tender process thrice that led to the government intervention.

The State Chief Secretary had also issued an ultimatum to the civic body to issue the work order for biomining failing which action would be taken against its secretary and the council. The Chief Secretary issued the directive on March 6 following the order from the Green Tribunal.

After a drone survey, the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, had estimated the quantity of legacy waste on the campus as 55,1903 metre cube. The State government had earlier this year offered to share the expense for the processing of waste. The government will pay half the money required for the process.

The Local Self-Government Department had in May directed the civic body to award the work for the agency which was selected for the process. The special meeting of the corporation council will in principle have to approve the directives of the State government agencies, including the Local Self-Government Department, and give its nod for biomining.